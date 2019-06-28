Italy top in EU for NEETs

Rome, June 28 - Italy has the highest proportion of 20-34-year-olds in the European Union not in education, employment or training (NEETs), Eurostat said Friday. This was despite a drop last year from 29.5% to 28.9%, Eurostat said. This was still almost twice the EU average of 16.5%, it said. The eurozone average was 17.2%. The second worst EU country was Greece with 26.8% of NEETs. Combining the Eurostat data with ISTAT figures, the number of NEETs in Italy is over three million.