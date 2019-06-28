Venerdì 28 Giugno 2019 | 14:49

Rome
Unions warn of untrained docs in ER wards

Rome
Italy top in EU for NEETs

Milan
2 disabled fall into canal, 1 missing, 1 serious

Rome
Inflation flat at 0.8% in June - ISTAT

Milan
Soccer: Milan excluded from Europa League

Agrigento
Sea-Watch 3 captain Rackete probed, as deadlock continues

Brescia
Italian foreign fighter arrested, brought back from Syria

Catania
Catania University dean, professors probed

Genoa
Final remaining sections of Morandi bridge demolished

Lampedusa
Swift solution promised says Sea Watch captain

Florence
Man arrested for beating partner, dragging her unconscious

Coppa Italia, in campo già dal 4 agostoil campionato invece parte il 25 agosto

BariPresentati alla città
Bari ha i nuovi assessori: tutti i volti della giunta Decaro

TarantoL'episodio
Taranto, picchia l'anziana madre e le devasta casa: arrestato 45enne

FoggiaNel foggiano
Lucera, nascondeva hashish nella chitarra: carabinieri lo scoprono

PotenzaA S.Costantino di Rivello
Adescava minori online: Cassazione conferma condanna per pedofilia a ex parroco

BrindisiNel brindisino
San Donaci, rapinò sala da barba per un bottino di 7 euro: denunciato

MateraAmbiente
Metaponto, sequestrate 96 tonnellate di fanghi di depurazione

LecceDopo il restauro
Lecce: torna a splendere S.Croce, il simbolo del barocco

BatLa storia
Barletta, a 2 anni rischia di soffocare: salvato dal vicino di casa

Bari, 59enne travolta mentre va al concerto: perde una gamba, è in coma

Sparatoria ad Andria, trovata bruciata l’auto dei sicari

Bari, chiedevano soldi per evitare multe: arrestati 2 poliziotti e 2 imprenditori

Da «Gomorra» al San Paolo: Salvatore Esposito gira film a Bari

Uno squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Rome, June 28 - Italy has the highest proportion of 20-34-year-olds in the European Union not in education, employment or training (NEETs), Eurostat said Friday. This was despite a drop last year from 29.5% to 28.9%, Eurostat said. This was still almost twice the EU average of 16.5%, it said. The eurozone average was 17.2%. The second worst EU country was Greece with 26.8% of NEETs. Combining the Eurostat data with ISTAT figures, the number of NEETs in Italy is over three million.

