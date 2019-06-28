Unions warn of untrained docs in ER wards

Rome, June 28 - Medical trade unions on Friday warned about the numbers of untrained doctors working in emergency wards. "The presence of newly graduated doctors without clinical experience in ER wards and on ambulances is a very serious fact, illegal and must be prevented because it puts patients' lives at risk and reduces the safety of treatment," said Adriano Benetazzo, general secretary of the Anaao Assomed union in the northeastern Veneto region. Meanwhile the national trade union filed a suit warning all Italian hospital companies and regional governments against using young doctors without specialisation and/or without competitive employment exam qualifications, recruited by private cooperatives and not evaluated by the ASL local health agencies. Unions said the problem was particularly severe during the summer months when many experienced doctors take their holidays. There are fears that health spending may be affected by government budget cuts, although the government has denied this.