2 disabled fall into canal, 1 missing, 1 serious

Milan
28 Giugno 2019
Milan, June 28 - Two disabled young men fell into the Naviglio Pavese canal outside Milan Friday. One of them, aged 27, was coptered to hospital in serious condition. The other, who was said to be younger, is still missing. Police have only found his wheelchair in the canal. The men were riding three-wheeled wheelchairs, police said. The accident happened at Cassinetta di Lugagnano.
