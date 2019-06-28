Inflation flat at 0.8% in June - ISTAT

Rome, June 28 - Italy's annual inflation rate was 0.8% in June, the same level as May, according to a preliminary estimate released by national statistics agency ISTAT on Friday. It remains the lowest level for the annual inflation rate since it was at 0.5% in April 2018. The consumer-price index was up 0.2% in month-on-month terms. The so-called trolley index of every day items such as food and household goods was steady at 0.3%.