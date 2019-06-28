Soccer: Milan excluded from Europa League

Milan, June 28 - AC Milan have been excluded from next season's Europa League after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said Friday that it has ratified an agreement between the club and UEFA over breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. "AC Milan is excluded from participating in the UEFA Club Competitions of the sporting season 2019/2020 as a consequence of the breach of its FFP break-even obligations during the 2015/2016/2017 and the 2016/2017/2018 monitoring periods," CAS said. Milan qualified for the Europa League by finishing fifth in Serie A last season. As a result of Milan's exclusion, AS Roma, who finished sixth, will go directly into the group stage of the Europa League without having to go through the preliminary rounds. Torino, who finished seventh, will take the place Roma had in the preliminary rounds of Europe's secondary club competition.