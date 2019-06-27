Giovedì 27 Giugno 2019 | 19:50

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Lampedusa
Swift solution promised says Sea Watch captain

Swift solution promised says Sea Watch captain

 
Florence
Man arrested for beating partner, dragging her unconscious

Man arrested for beating partner, dragging her unconscious

 
Cremona
Boy, 1, saved from roasting car

Boy, 1, saved from roasting car

 
Cremona
Boy, 1, saved from roasting car

Boy, 1, saved from roasting car

 
Cagliari
Basketball coach who abused girl kills self

Basketball coach who abused girl kills self

 
Vatican City
Be missionaries of compassion pope tells Stella Maris group

Be missionaries of compassion pope tells Stella Maris group

 
Lampedusa
Sea Watch blocked after trying to get into port

Sea Watch blocked after trying to get into port

 
Palermo
19 probed in fresh Messina Denaro sweep

19 probed in fresh Messina Denaro sweep

 
Alessandria
Boy, 8, falls from window and dies

Boy, 8, falls from window and dies

 
Varese
Parents arrested for sexually abusing daughter

Parents arrested for sexually abusing daughter

 
Osaka
Conte confident of infringement-procedure solution

Conte confident of infringement-procedure solution

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Il Bari ha scelto l'argentino Ferrarigià pronta l'offerta per il Genoa

Il Bari ha scelto l'argentino Ferrari: già pronta l'offerta per il Genoa

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl riconoscimento
Bari, lo studio legale Polis Avvocati vince il premio «Industria Felix 2019»

Bari, lo studio legale Polis Avvocati vince il premio «Industria Felix 2019»

 
TarantoPuglia
Regione stanzia 750mila euro per indagini su inquinamento area vicino ex Ilva

Regione stanzia 750mila euro per indagini su inquinamento area vicino ex Ilva

 
PotenzaIl bilancio
Cgil, in Basilicata più di 18mila domande per reddito di cittadinanza

Cgil, in Basilicata più di 18mila domande per reddito di cittadinanza

 
FoggiaIl caso
San Severo, forzano posto di blocco e poi impattano contro auto cc: 3 arresti

San Severo, forzano posto di blocco e poi impattano contro auto cc: 3 arresti

 
LecceSulla Msc Lirica
Leuca, le viene appendicite in crociera: ragazzina soccorsa da Guardia Costiera

Leuca, le viene appendicite in crociera: ragazzina soccorsa da Guardia Costiera

 
MateraSanità
Matera, chiude il reparto di Psichiatria: il sit in tra i Sassi

Matera, chiude il reparto di Psichiatria: il sit in tra i Sassi

 
Batomicidio griner
Sparatoria ad Andria, trovata bruciata l’auto dei sicari

Sparatoria ad Andria, trovata bruciata l’auto dei sicari

 
GdM.TVIl rogo
Torre Guaceto, incendio minaccia la Riserva: interviene il Canadair

Torre Guaceto, incendio minaccia la Riserva: distrutti tre ettari

 

i più letti

Bari, 59enne travolta mentre va al concerto: perde una gamba, è in coma

Bari, una 59enne travolta mentre va al concerto: perde una gamba, è grave

Manduria, pestato a morte, altri 9 arresti (8 minori) e nuovo caso: strappati i denti a disabile VIDEO

Manduria, pestato a morte, altri 9 arresti (8 minori) e nuovo caso: strappati i denti a disabile VIDEO

Polignano, pesce scaduto: chef e staff di Grotta Palazzese si scusano

Polignano, multa a Grotta Palazzese le scuse dello chef: errore sull'etichetta

Uno squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Sparatoria ad Andria, trovata bruciata l’auto dei sicari

Sparatoria ad Andria, trovata bruciata l’auto dei sicari

Florence

Man arrested for beating partner, dragging her unconscious

In Florence

Man arrested for beating partner, dragging her unconscious

Florence, June 27 - A 29-year-old Peruvian man was arrested in Florence Wednesday night after he allegedly knocked out his partner with a punch to the face, wounded her face with a bottle fragment, covered the wound with a towel and dragged her into the street. The man allegedly acted in a jealous fit.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati