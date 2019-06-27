Man arrested for beating partner, dragging her unconscious

Swift solution promised says Sea Watch captain
Florence
27 Giugno 2019
Florence, June 27 - A 29-year-old Peruvian man was arrested in Florence Wednesday night after he allegedly knocked out his partner with a punch to the face, wounded her face with a bottle fragment, covered the wound with a towel and dragged her into the street. The man allegedly acted in a jealous fit.
