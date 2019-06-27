Swift solution promised says Sea Watch captain

Lampedusa, June 27 - Sea-Watch3 captain Carola Rackete told journalists Thursday that she had been promised "a rapid solution" for the 42 desperate migrants on board the Dutch-flagged German GO run rescue ship standing one mile off Lampedusa. "You don't play with people's lives, the 42 migrants need a safe port, they need to land," she said. "We'll see what happens, but they've promised us a rapid solution. "The situation on board has deteriorated, we have people who have told us they want to jump into the sea, we must enter the port to prevent problems. "We have waited for the Government to take on its responsibilities, but so far they have looked at the documents without giving us answers." Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has vowed the migrants will not land in Italy.