Boy, 1, saved from roasting car

Cremona, June 27 - A one-year-old boy was saved from a sealed and roasting car near Cremona on Thursday. A security guard saw the Chinese boy in the carpark of a shopping mall, crying because of the intense heat inside the car. After vainly trying to unlock the car and find the boy's parents, he smashed one of the closed windows of the vehicle and released the boy from his carseat. The boy was taken to hospital where his condition was said to be non-life-threatening. Italy is enduring a heat wave. It is not known how long the boy had been in the closed vehicle. The incident happened at the Cremona 2 mall at Gadesco Pieve Delmona.