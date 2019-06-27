Basketball coach who abused girl kills self

Boy, 1, saved from roasting car
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Manduria, pestato a morte, altri 9 arresti (8 minori) e nuovo caso: strappati i denti a disabile VIDEO
Cagliari
27 Giugno 2019
Cagliari, June 27 - A Sardinian basketball coach convicted of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl killed himself on Thursday. The 40-year-old man was convicted a few weeks ago. The man, resident at Medio Campidano, killed himself in his home, police said. The body was found by his parents. They called the police and a medical emergency team but they could do nothing for the man.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su