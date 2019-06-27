Boy, 1, saved from roasting car
Cremona
27 Giugno 2019
Cremona, June 27 - A one-year-old boy was saved from a roasting car near Cremona on Thursday. A security guard saw the boy in the carpark of a shopping mall, smashed the window of the vehicle and released him from his carseat. The boy was taken to hospital where his condition was sid to be non-life-threatening. Italy is enduring a heat wave.
