Sea Watch blocked after trying to get into port

Lampedusa, June 27 - The Sea-Watch3 migrant rescue ship tried to get into the port of Lampedusa to land its 42 migrants but was blocked Thursday. The spokesperson of the German NGO, Giorgia Linardi, said "this morning the ship communicated with authorities informing them that 24 hours had now elapsed since the declaration of the state of necessity which forced it to enter territorial waters. "At 14:26, not having received any communication or assistance, it proceeded towards the port. "But about a mile out it was ordered to turn off its engines. "The ship is now stopped a mile outside the port entrance".