19 probed in fresh Messina Denaro sweep

Palermo, June 27 - Nineteen people were placed under investigation Thursday in a fresh probe into persons believed to be helping Cosa Nostra's No. 1 fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro evade capture. The 19 are professionals and 'men of honour' who have already been involved in previous probes, police said. In the last few years police have made a series of sweeps snuffing out the superboss's web of supporters including close relatives - two brothers in law are doing hard time - and businessmen who, according to investigators, have funded his life on the run. These include electrician-turned-windfarm king Vito Nicastri who is accused of bribing former League transport undersecretary Armando Siri for an amendment, which was never approved, in favour of renewable energy projects. In the latest operation, police carried out raids at Castelvetrano, Mazara del Vallo, Partanna and Campobello di Mazara in western Sicily. Interior Minister Matteo salvini said "maxi-operation against those flanking Matteo Messina Denaro, more than 130 women and men of the Rome operational centre and the Palermo and Trapani flying squads deployed under the coordination of the anti-mafia investigative directorate in Palermo. "Today I will chair another two national committees for law and order with a focus on Campania and Sicily, after those yesterday dedicated to Puglia and Calabria. No room for criminals!". Messina Denaro, 57, has been on the run since 1993 and was once considered a candidate to be Cosa Nostra's boss of bosses following the deaths of Bernardo Provenzano in 2016 and Salvatore Riina in 2017. He is on Europol's list of Europe's most wanted fugitives. He has not been seen in public in 23 years. An informant in 2014 helped authorities update their facial composite of him.