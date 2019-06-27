Boy, 8, falls from window and dies

19 probed in fresh Messina Denaro sweep
Alessandria
27 Giugno 2019
Alessandria, June 27 - An eight-year-old boy died Thursday after falling from the window of his sixth-floor flat in Novi Ligure near Genoa. The boy was rushed to hospital but attempts to resuscitate him failed. His mother was admitted to hospital in a state of shock. According to early reports, the boy suffered from a personality disorder. An autopsy is likely to be performed, police said.
