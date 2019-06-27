Parents arrested for sexually abusing daughter

Varese, June 27 - An Italian couple were arrested a month ago for forcing their 10-year-old daughter to have sex with her father with her mother watching, prosecutors said Thursday. The alleged sexual abuse took place at Varese north of Milan. The couple also physically abused their other three children, police said. Prosecutor Daniela Borgonovo reported the case at a press conference for the arrest of another mother accused of mistreating her children. The other mother allegedly beat her disabled daughter and spurred her small boy to hit her and spit on her, sources said. The couple who allegedly sexually abused their daughter have been charged, police said.