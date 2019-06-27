Conte confident of infringement-procedure solution

Osaka, June 27 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that he was "confident a solution can be found" to avert the threat of Italy facing an infringement procedure for failure to respect the EU's debt rule. Referring to negotiations with the European Commission, he said the "climate is positive" as he arrived at the G20 summit in Osaka. Those sentiments were echoed by Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, who is also in Osaka. "We are adopting measures that effectively bring us in line," said Tria, adding that the "base is there" to avoid the procedure. "The public finances are going better than forecast". Earlier on Thursday a highly qualified source said that "solutions can be found in the dialogue between the European Commission and Rome" to avert the threat of Italy facing an EU infringement procedure. The sources added, however, that "Italy must demonstrate that it will respect the rules in the future". "Rome must realise that its economy has an enormous impact on the rest of the Union," the sources continued.