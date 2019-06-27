Mother arrested for beating disabled daughter

Varese, June 27 - A 30-year-old woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly beating and insulting her children aged four, seven and 10 including a disabled daughter whom the woman is said to have singled out for the worst abuse. The alleged abuse is said to have been carried out near Varese north of Milan. The woman is accused of harassing her children psychologically and insulting and hitting the disabled one. She also allegedly spurred the youngest child, a boy, to hit the disabled girl too, and spit on her. The woman is expected to be charged soon.