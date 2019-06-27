Sea-Watch captain's conduct 'unprecedented' says Conte

(see related Sea-Watch stories) Osaka, June 27 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Thursday blasted the captain of the Sea-Watch 3 migrant-rescue ship after she defied an order to stay out of Italian waters on Wednesday and pulled up close to the port of Lampedusa. "The behaviour of the Sea-Watch commander is of unprecedented seriousness," said Giuseppe Conte in Osaka. "At this point the responsibility no longer belongs to the political sphere but to the Italian judiciary".