Conte confident of infringement-procedure solution

Osaka
27 Giugno 2019
Osaka, June 27 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that he was "confident a solution can be found" to avert the threat of Italy facing an infringement procedure for failure to respect the EU's debt rule. Referring to negotiations with the European Commission, he said the "climate is positive" as he arrived at the G20 summit in Osaka.
