Giovedì 27 Giugno 2019

Rome

2 die of suspected heat stroke in Milan, Marche

Heat wave rises in Italy

Rome, June 27 - Two elderly men died of suspected heat stroke as a heat wave rose in Italy on Thursday. A man was found dead on Thursday in gardens near to Milan's central station. There were no evident signs of violence on the body of the man, who was apparently in his 60s or 70s. He may have died after having a bad turn, possible because of the intense heat. Another elderly man died of suspected heat stroke near Ascoli Piceno in Marche. The man, 82, went missing in the countryside on Wednesday. His body was found in the fields between San Benedetto del Tronto and Acquaviva Picena on Thursday. The man had left his home Wednesday seeking some fresh air to relieve the sweltering heat.

