EC working for Sea-Watch solution 'after migrants disembark'

(see related Sea-Watch story) Brussels, June 27 - European Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said Thursday that the EU was working to find a solution for the 42 migrants on the Sea-Watch 3 ship but added that this could only come about once they have disembarked. "The Commission is closely involved into coordination with the member States to find a solution to relocate the Sea Watch 3 migrants once they have disembarked," Avramopoulos told ANSA. "Some States are showing willingness to take part in the solidarity effort but the solution for the people on board is only possible once they have disembarked. "That's why I hope that Italy contributes to a fast solution for those on board in this case. "I appeal to the member States to show solidarity. We will continue to be at the side of Italy and all the member States under pressure".