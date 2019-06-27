Giovedì 27 Giugno 2019 | 14:24

Rome
Hollywood A-listers back Cinema America group after attacks

Brussels
EC working for Sea-Watch solution 'after migrants disembark'

Reggio Emilia
Probe into scam to give foster kids to 'acquaintances'

Rome
Consumer confidence drops to two-year low

Rome
Man found dead near Milan's central station

Rome
Soccer: Buffon linked to Juventus return

Rome
Solutions possible on infringement procedure - EU source

Palermo
Sea-Watch still in front of Lampedusa port after defying ban

Rome
Lazio govt alerts health authorities over Rome trash

Rome
Salvini moots border barrier in northeast Italy

Palermo
Sea Watch ignores stop order, Salvini blasts 'hostile act'

Machach, talento francese del Napoliè l'ultima idea intrigante del Bari

TarantoIl siderurgico
Arcelor Mittal, Di Maio convoca tavolo con azienda e sindacati

FoggiaViolenza in famiglia
Foggia, stuprava la moglie e la picchiava davanti ai figli: arrestato marito orco

BariL'operazione
Bari, chiedevano soldi per evitare multe: arrestati 2 poliziotti e 2 imprenditori

HomeL'allarme
Carceri in Puglia: a Lecce detenuto aggredito da branco con problemi psichici

PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, truffa con azioni banca Apulia-Veneto: 39 indagati, tra loro anche i vertici

MateraSanità
Matera, chiude il reparto di Psichiatria: il sit in tra i Sassi

Batomicidio griner
Sparatoria ad Andria, trovata bruciata l’auto dei sicari

GdM.TVIl rogo
Torre Guaceto, incendio minaccia la Riserva: interviene il Canadair

Bari, 59enne travolta mentre va al concerto: perde una gamba, è in coma

Manduria, pestato a morte, altri 9 arresti (8 minori) e nuovo caso: strappati i denti a disabile VIDEO

Polignano, pesce scaduto: chef e staff di Grotta Palazzese si scusano

Uno squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Roma, morto il giovane foggiano rimasto infilzato in un cancello alla Sapienza

Reggio Emilia

Probe into scam to give foster kids to 'acquaintances'

Kids were allegedly brainwashed to be taken from family homes

Reggio Emilia, June 27 - Carabinieri police said on Thursday that they were executing judicial warrants on 18 people accused of felonies related to the way in which some children were taken from their family homes and put into foster care. Six of the suspects were put under house arrest, including Andrea Carletti, the mayor of the town in Bibbiano, in the province of Reggio Emilia. The probe, nicknamed 'Angels and Demons', regards allegations that false reports were drafted to justify taking children away from their families in order to put them into the foster care of friends and acquaintances of people involved in the scam. Those people then allegedly received public money for having the children in their care. The suspects include local politicians, doctors, social workers and psychologists working for Turin-based non-profit association. The children were allegedly subjected to hours of "brainwashing" during psychotherapy sessions featuring the use of electric impulses which were called "memory machines".

