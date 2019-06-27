Consumer confidence drops to two-year low
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Manduria, pestato a morte, altri 9 arresti (8 minori) e nuovo caso: strappati i denti a disabile VIDEO
Rome
27 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 27 - ISTAT said Thursday that its consumer-confidence index dropped from 111.6 points to 109.6 in June, the lowest level since July 2017. The national statistics agency said that its business-confidence index was down too, falling to 99.3 points from 100.2.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su