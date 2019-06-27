Man found dead near Milan's central station

Consumer confidence drops to two-year low
Rome
27 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 27 - A man was found dead on Thursday in gardens near to Milan's central station, sources said. There were no evident signs of violence on the body of the man, who was apparently in his 60s or 70s. He may have died after having a bad turn, possible because of the intense heat.
