Solutions possible on infringement procedure - EU source

Consumer confidence drops to two-year low
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Manduria, pestato a morte, altri 9 arresti (8 minori) e nuovo caso: strappati i denti a disabile VIDEO
Rome
27 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 27 - A highly qualified sources said Thursday that "solutions can be found in the dialogue between the European Commission and Rome" to avert the threat of Italy facing an EU infringement procedure for failing to respect the debt rule. The sources added, however, that "Italy must demonstrate that it will respect the rules in the future". "Rome must realise that its economy has an enormous impact on the rest of the Union," the sources continued.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su