Soccer: Buffon linked to Juventus return

Rome, June 27 - Gianluigi Buffon's agent has failed to rule out talk that the Italian goalkeeping great could return to Juventus. The 41-year-old has not renewed his contract with Paris Saint-Germain after a season with the French club following 17 years on Turin with Juve. If the 2006-World Cup winner returned to Juve, it would be to act as understudy to Wojciech Szczesny, according to the speculation. "We would never have imagined a possibility like this but it would be a nice operation," said Buffon's agent, Silvano Martina. "We'll see what happens".