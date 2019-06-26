Lazio govt alerts health authorities over Rome trash
Rome
26 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 26 - The Lazio regional government has warned the ASL local health authorities about "possible effects on public health" connected with the "continuing lack of rubbish collection in Rome". The regional health chief urged the ASLs to "verify that rubbish has been removed in a correct manner, especially near hospitals, daycare centers and nursery schools and public spaces used for collective activities, such as neighbourhood markets".
