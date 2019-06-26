Mercoledì 26 Giugno 2019 | 21:03

Rome
Lazio govt alerts health authorities over Rome trash

Rome
Salvini moots border barrier in northeast Italy

Palermo
Sea Watch ignores stop order, Salvini blasts 'hostile act'

Rome
Hostile act by Sea Watch says Salvini

Rome
Tria out to seal 'anti-infringement' deal at G20 - sources

Palermo
Sea Watch ignores police stop order

Rome
Prosecutors request Raggi Roma-stadium case be dropped

Rome
9 arrested inc 8 minors for Puglia man beaten to death

Rome
National transport strike July 24 and 26

Rome
Salvini uses police as Sea Watch says entering Lampedusa

Rome
Di Maio worried about 'extremism' over autonomy

Machach, talento francese del Napoliè l'ultima idea intrigante del Bari

LecceIl caso
Lecce, ergastolano tenta di uccidere compagno di cella: è in coma

BariA Japigia
Bari, morti da roghi ex discarica: famiglie si oppongono ad archiviazione

FoggiaLa tragedia
Foggia, muore infilzato nel cancello della Sapienza: in centinaia ai funerali

Potenza Graduation day Unibas
Potenza, la Giornata del laureato in stile college: 130 nuovi "dottori"

TarantoIl siderurgico
Taranto, la minaccia di Mittal: «Senza immunità, a settembre si chiude»E intanto parte il Cig per 1400 operai

Taranto, la minaccia di Mittal: «Senza immunità, il 6 settembre si chiude».
GdM.TVIl rogo
Torre Guaceto, incendio minaccia la Riserva: interviene il Canadair

MateraGiustizia
Potenza-Matera, scoppia la guerra delle toghe

BatIl caso
Barletta, tentano di rubare la pensione ad anziana: arrestati

Rome

Lazio govt alerts health authorities over Rome trash

'Attention to areas near hospitals, nurseries' - regional govt

Rome, June 26 - The Lazio regional government has warned the ASL local health authorities about "possible effects on public health" connected with the "continuing lack of rubbish collection in Rome". The regional health chief urged the ASLs to "verify that rubbish has been removed in a correct manner, especially near hospitals, daycare centers and nursery schools and public spaces used for collective activities, such as neighbourhood markets".

