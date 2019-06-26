Salvini moots border barrier in northeast Italy

Rome, June 26 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Wednesday mooted the idea of erecting a border barrier in northeastern Italy. "The Balkan route (for migrant flows) has reopened," League leader Salvini said. "We'll launch mixed patrols with the Slovenians in July but, if the flow of migrants doesn't stop, then extreme evils require extreme remedies. We don't rule out the construction of physical barriers at the border, like other European countries have done".