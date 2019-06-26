Salvini moots border barrier in northeast Italy
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Potenza, la Giornata del laureato in stile college: 130 nuovi "dottori"
Lupara bianca nel Foggiano, mamma vittima: «Pentitevi, dopo di me c'è solo la giustizia»
i più letti
Roma, morto il giovane foggiano rimasto infilzato in cancello a Sapienza.
La famiglia: funerali privati
Roma, morto il giovane foggiano rimasto infilzato in cancello a Sapienza.
Manduria, pestato a morte, altri 9 arresti (8 minori) e nuovo caso: strappati i denti a disabile VIDEO
Rome
26 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 26 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Wednesday mooted the idea of erecting a border barrier in northeastern Italy. "The Balkan route (for migrant flows) has reopened," League leader Salvini said. "We'll launch mixed patrols with the Slovenians in July but, if the flow of migrants doesn't stop, then extreme evils require extreme remedies. We don't rule out the construction of physical barriers at the border, like other European countries have done".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su