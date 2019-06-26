Hostile act by Sea Watch says Salvini

Rome, June 26 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that the Sea-Watch ship had committed a hostile act by defying an order not to go to Lampedusa and he called on the Netherlands to take in the 42 migrants on board. The search-and-rescue ship flies the Dutch flag, although it is run by a German NGO. "The Dutch government cannot pretend nothing has happened," League leader Salvini said. "A ship flying the flag of the Netherlands has ignored the bans (on entry) and the orders to stop and it is heading to Lampedusa. "It's a provocation and a hostile act. I had written to my Dutch counterpart and I'm happy that the Italian embassy in The Hague is taking a formal step with the government of the Netherlands. "Italy deserves respect. We expect the Netherlands to take in to immigrants on broad".