Palermo
Sea Watch ignores stop order, Salvini blasts 'hostile act'

Rome
Hostile act by Sea Watch says Salvini

Rome
Tria out to seal 'anti-infringement' deal at G20 - sources

Palermo
Sea Watch ignores police stop order

Rome
Prosecutors request Raggi Roma-stadium case be dropped

Rome
9 arrested inc 8 minors for Puglia man beaten to death

Rome
National transport strike July 24 and 26

Rome
Salvini uses police as Sea Watch says entering Lampedusa

Rome
Di Maio worried about 'extremism' over autonomy

Vatican City
Recognise in brother God's living reflection pope tweets

Rome
Bulgari Heritage jewels go on display at two venues

Machach, talento francese del Napoliè l'ultima idea intrigante del Bari

Torre Guaceto, incendio minaccia la Riserva: interviene il Canadair

Ruvo, gli chiedono indicazioni stradali poi lo picchiano e gli rubano l'auto: un arresto

Potenza, raccolta abusiva di scommesse: sequestro in una ricevitoria

Lupara bianca nel Foggiano, mamma vittima: «Pentitevi, dopo di me c'è solo la giustizia»

Manduria, botte e calci all'anziano per condividere i video sui social: le azioni della baby-gang

Scorrano, c’è l’ipotesi scioglimento per il Comune

Potenza-Matera, scoppia la guerra delle toghe

Barletta, tentano di rubare la pensione ad anziana: arrestati

Polignano, pesce scaduto: chef e staff di Grotta Palazzese si scusano

Polignano, pesce scaduto e congelato: sequestri in due ristoranti

Roma, morto il giovane foggiano rimasto infilzato in un cancello alla Sapienza

Taranto, presi 9 di altro baby branco: strappati i denti a un disabile 53enne

Uno squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Rome

Hostile act by Sea Watch says Salvini

Minister calls on Netherlands to takes in migrants on board

Rome, June 26 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that the Sea-Watch ship had committed a hostile act by defying an order not to go to Lampedusa and he called on the Netherlands to take in the 42 migrants on board. The search-and-rescue ship flies the Dutch flag, although it is run by a German NGO. "The Dutch government cannot pretend nothing has happened," League leader Salvini said. "A ship flying the flag of the Netherlands has ignored the bans (on entry) and the orders to stop and it is heading to Lampedusa. "It's a provocation and a hostile act. I had written to my Dutch counterpart and I'm happy that the Italian embassy in The Hague is taking a formal step with the government of the Netherlands. "Italy deserves respect. We expect the Netherlands to take in to immigrants on broad".

