Tria out to seal 'anti-infringement' deal at G20 - sources

Sea Watch ignores stop order, Salvini blasts 'hostile act'
Rome
26 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 20 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria will meet his European counterparts and Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka and present an informal proposal to avert the opening of an infringement procedure against Italy, sources said Wednesday. The sources said that conditions are right for an agreement to be wrapped up ahead of the July 2 meeting of the European Commission.
