Palermo
Sea Watch ignores stop order, Salvini blasts 'hostile act'

Rome
Hostile act by Sea Watch says Salvini

Rome
Tria out to seal 'anti-infringement' deal at G20 - sources

Palermo
Sea Watch ignores police stop order

Rome
Prosecutors request Raggi Roma-stadium case be dropped

Rome
9 arrested inc 8 minors for Puglia man beaten to death

Rome
National transport strike July 24 and 26

Rome
Salvini uses police as Sea Watch says entering Lampedusa

Rome
Di Maio worried about 'extremism' over autonomy

Vatican City
Recognise in brother God's living reflection pope tweets

Rome
Bulgari Heritage jewels go on display at two venues

Machach, talento francese del Napoliè l'ultima idea intrigante del Bari

BariVandalismo
Torre a Mare, vandali in azione al chioschetto della p.zza del Porto

GdM.TVIl rogo
Torre Guaceto, incendio minaccia la Riserva: interviene il Canadair

PotenzaL'inchiesta
Potenza, raccolta abusiva di scommesse: sequestro in una ricevitoria

FoggiaLa lettera agli assassini
Lupara bianca nel Foggiano, mamma vittima: «Pentitevi, dopo di me c'è solo la giustizia»

TarantoLe aggressioni
Manduria, botte e calci all'anziano per condividere i video sui social: le azioni della baby-gang

LecceL'inchiesta
Scorrano, c’è l’ipotesi scioglimento per il Comune

MateraGiustizia
Potenza-Matera, scoppia la guerra delle toghe

BatIl caso
Barletta, tentano di rubare la pensione ad anziana: arrestati

Polignano, pesce scaduto: chef e staff di Grotta Palazzese si scusano

Polignano, pesce scaduto e congelato: sequestri in due ristoranti

Roma, morto il giovane foggiano rimasto infilzato in un cancello alla Sapienza

Taranto, presi 9 di altro baby branco: strappati i denti a un disabile 53enne

Uno squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Rome

Tria out to seal 'anti-infringement' deal at G20 - sources

Economy minister will meet Moscovici, EU counterparts in Osaka

Rome, June 20 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria will meet his European counterparts and Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka and present an informal proposal to avert the opening of an infringement procedure against Italy, sources said Wednesday. The sources said that conditions are right for an agreement to be wrapped up ahead of the July 2 meeting of the European Commission.

