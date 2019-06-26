Sea Watch ignores police stop order

Sea Watch ignores stop order, Salvini blasts 'hostile act'
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Lupara bianca nel Foggiano, mamma vittima: «Pentitevi, dopo di me c'è solo la giustizia»
i più letti
Roma, morto il giovane foggiano rimasto infilzato in un cancello alla Sapienza.
La famiglia chiede esequie private
Manduria, pestato a morte, altri 9 arresti (8 minori) e nuovo caso: strappati i denti a disabile 53enne VIDEO
Palermo
26 Giugno 2019
Palermo, June 26 - The Sea Watch migrant rescue ship on Wednesday ignored an order from a tax police motor launch to stop heading for the port of Lampedusa. Captain Carola rackete, who has said she will land the 42 migrants on board despite a docking ban, risks a 50,000 euro fine and the impounding of the vessel. She could also be probed for favouring illegal immigration.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su