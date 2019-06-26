Prosecutors request Raggi Roma-stadium case be dropped

Rome, June 26 - Prosecutors have requested that a probe into Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi for alleged abuse of office linked to AS Roma's plans to build a new stadium be dropped, sources said on Wednesday. The case was part of a broader probe into alleged wrongdoing over the club's plans to construct a swanky new stadium in the south of the city. A preliminary investigations judge had rejected a previous petition for the case to be shelved in April and ordered a new branch of the probe be launched. The judge called on prosecutors to question several people, including two councillors in Rome's IX borough, both of whom are former members of Raggi's 5-Star Movement (M5S).