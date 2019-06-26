Prosecutors request Raggi Roma-stadium case be dropped

Sea Watch ignores stop order, Salvini blasts 'hostile act'
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Lupara bianca nel Foggiano, mamma vittima: «Pentitevi, dopo di me c'è solo la giustizia»
i più letti
Roma, morto il giovane foggiano rimasto infilzato in un cancello alla Sapienza.
La famiglia chiede esequie private
Manduria, pestato a morte, altri 9 arresti (8 minori) e nuovo caso: strappati i denti a disabile 53enne VIDEO
Rome
26 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 26 - Prosecutors have requested that a probe into Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi for alleged abuse of office linked to AS Roma's plans to build a new stadium be dropped, sources said on Wednesday. The case was part of a broader probe into alleged wrongdoing over the club's plans to construct a swanky new stadium in the south of the city. A preliminary investigations judge had rejected a previous petition for the case to be shelved in April and ordered a new branch of the probe be launched. The judge called on prosecutors to question several people, including two councillors in Rome's IX borough, both of whom are former members of Raggi's 5-Star Movement (M5S).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su