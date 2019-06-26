Di Maio worried about 'extremism' over autonomy

Rome, June 26 - Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that the quest of Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna to obtain more autonomy will be satisfied, while stressing it should be done in a balanced way. Autonomy is one of a series of issues that has created divisions between the M5S and their coalition partners in the League and Di Maio also said Wednesday that he was worried that extreme positions were emerging. A cabinet meeting failed to reach an agreement on the subject late on Tuesday. Critics have said that the drive for more autonomy and budget control could be to the detriment of other regions, above all, less wealthy ones in the south. But Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's League is in favour of granting the three regions' requests. "The citizens of Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna are asking for autonomy and it's right that this should happen," Di Maio said in Facebook post. "It will be balanced autonomy, done properly, which will truly work in in favour of the regions and local governments. "The Movement is working for the whole country. "I don't think anyone wants to go back to the time of (the League's calls for) the secession of Padania and I have no reason to doubt our ability to find the best solution... but some of the more extreme positions concern me". However, Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana warned that the three regions would not make do with a watered-down solution. "If the aim (of the M5S) is to lead us to a reform that's not a reform, then I say right away that I will never sign up to it, so there is no use trying to take us in that direction," said Fontana, a League member. "I don't think the other governors are willing to take a slap in the face without batting an eyelid either".