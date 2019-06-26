Mercoledì 26 Giugno 2019 | 16:16

Rome
9 arrested inc 8 minors for Puglia man beaten to death

Rome
National transport strike July 24 and 26

Rome
Salvini uses police as Sea Watch says entering Lampedusa

Rome
Di Maio worried about 'extremism' over autonomy

Vatican City
Recognise in brother God's living reflection pope tweets

Rome
Bulgari Heritage jewels go on display at two venues

Turin
Trial asked for 26 inc Fassino over Turin Book Fair

Rome
Sea Watch migrants 'desperate' after ECHR ruling

Brussels
Sea Watch migrant relocation contacts with States - EC

Vatican City
Carpi bishop quits

Rome
Jail-break 'Ndrangheta boss 'has left Uruguay' - media

Machach, talento francese del Napoliè l'ultima idea intrigante del Bari

BariEstate
Ondata di caldo a Bari, venerdì giornata da bollino rosso

FoggiaLa lettera agli assassini
Lupara bianca nel Foggiano, mamma vittima: «Pentitevi, dopo di me c'è solo la giustizia»

TarantoLe aggressioni
Manduria, botte e calci all'anziano per condividere i video sui social: le azioni della baby-gang

BrindisiIl ritrovamento
Scoperta ad Ostuni: in un sottotetto spunta ordigno della II Guerra Mondiale

LecceMafie in Puglia
Scorrano, c’è l’ipotesi scioglimento per il Comune

Il sindaco: «Nessun patto elettorale con clan»

 
PotenzaLa nomina
Potenza, ecco la giunta di Guarente: 4 donne in squadra

MateraGiustizia
Potenza-Matera, scoppia la guerra delle toghe

BatIl caso
Barletta, tentano di rubare la pensione ad anziana: arrestati

Vatican City

Recognise in brother God's living reflection pope tweets

Don't just ask for things while praying says Francis

Vatican City, June 26 - Pope Francis tweeted Wednesday "how many times, while praying, we restrict ourselves to asking for gifts and listing requests, forgetting that the first thing is to praise the name of God, adoring Him, to then recognise in the person of the brother His living reflection".

