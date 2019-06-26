Recognise in brother God's living reflection pope tweets

9 arrested inc 8 minors for Puglia man beaten to death
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Lupara bianca nel Foggiano, mamma vittima: «Pentitevi, dopo di me c'è solo la giustizia»
i più letti
Roma, morto il giovane foggiano rimasto infilzato in un cancello alla Sapienza.
La famiglia chiede esequie private
Manduria, pestato a morte, altri 9 arresti (8 minori) e nuovo caso: strappati i denti a disabile 53enne VIDEO
Vatican City
26 Giugno 2019
Vatican City, June 26 - Pope Francis tweeted Wednesday "how many times, while praying, we restrict ourselves to asking for gifts and listing requests, forgetting that the first thing is to praise the name of God, adoring Him, to then recognise in the person of the brother His living reflection".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su