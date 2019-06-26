Bulgari Heritage jewels go on display at two venues

Rome, June 26 - An exhibition of the most beautiful jewels from the Bulgari Heritage collection, including those belonging to and worn by actresses in the iconic "dolce vita" period of the late 1950s and early 1960s, opens to the public on Wednesday at two museum sites in Rome. The exhibition - "Bulgari: The History, The Dream" - will be hosted at Castel Sant'Angelo and Palazzo Venezia through November 3, and was created by the director of the museums of the Lazio region, Edith Gabrielli, in collaboration with Bulgari. The jewels in the show, some of which are going on display to the public for the first time, were selected by an expert committee made up of Francesco Benigno of the Scuola Normale Superiore in Pisa; Chiara Ottaviano, a historian and sociologist specialised in mass communications and the show's curator; Daniela Luigia Caglioti of the University of Naples Federico II; and Emanuela Scarpellini of the University of Milan. The topics related to the style and creativity of Bulgari were developed by Lucia Boscaini, Bulgari brand and heritage curator. In addition to jewels, the show includes archival documents and vintage photographs and videos covering more than 100 years in the history of the brand created by Sotirio Bulgari, a talented silversmith who came to Rome from Greece in 1884. The show also includes haute couture pieces from the private collection of fashion collector Cecilia Matteucci Lavarini, which show fashion trends from the various periods on display. The jewelry in the show includes pieces that belonged to and were worn by actresses such as Elizabeth Taylor, Gina Lollobrigida, Ingrid Bergman, Anna Magnani and Audrey Hepburn, as a testament to the brand's international appeal in the post-WWII period, a critical time for rebuilding in Rome and Italy overall. The iconic markers of the Bulgari brand are highlighted in the pieces selected for the show, demonstrating how Bulgari is a quintessentially Italian jewelry house with deep roots that are continually evolving with the times. Pieces on display include jewels with motifs of ancient gold coins, as well as modular creations from the 1980s and 90s that could be worn at any time of the day, highlighting the brand's evolution to accommodate career women.