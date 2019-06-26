Trial asked for 26 inc Fassino over Turin Book Fair

Turin, June 26 - Turin prosecutors on Wednesday asked the indictment of 26 people after a probe into the former management of the Turin Book Fair. Among those for whom a trial is being sought are former Turin mayor Piero Fassino, former Book Foundation presidents Rolando Picchioni and Giovanna Milella, and former regional culture councillor Antonella Parigi. Possible charges range from embezzlement to abuse of office and bid rigging, judicial sources said.