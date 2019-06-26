Sea Watch migrants 'desperate' after ECHR ruling

Rome, June 26 - The 42 migrants aboard the Sea-Watch3 rescue ship are "desperate" after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled Tuesday that Italy does not have to let them land after two weeks at sea, the German NGO tweeted Wednesday. "This morning we told them of the Court's decision to reject their appeal," said Sea-Watch. "They are desperate. "They feel abandoned. "They told us that they feel it is a denial, on Europe's part, of their human rights". The ECHR on Tuesday rejected a request presented by migrant search-and-rescue vessel Sea Watch 3 for the ECHR to implement interim measures asking Italy to allow the vessel to disembark migrants, the interior ministry said on Tuesday. But the court ordered Italy to provide necessary assistance to the migrants on board the Dutch-flagged, German NGO run migrant rescue vessel. It said it expected Italy to assist "persons on board in situations of vulnerability because of their age or state of health". Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Tuesday said the Strasbourg-based court ''has confirmed Italy's choice of order, common sense, legality and justice: ports closed to human traffickers and their accomplices''. ''Fewer departures, fewer arrivals, fewer deaths, less waste - no going back'', Salvini said. The court on Monday said it had received a request from the migrant search-and-rescue vessel which has been stuck in international waters south of Lampedusa since June 12, when it performed a rescue operation off the coast of Libya. It currently has 43 migrants aboard. There have been "contacts" with EU member states about the relocation of the 43 migrants aboard the Sea-Watch3 rescue ship whom Italy has refused to take, the European Commission said Wednesday. "Last night the Commission received a request to support in a proactive way the member States that are seeking relocation solutions for the persons on board the Sea Watch once they have disembarked," an EC spokeswoman said. "We are acting on this request and we are in touch with various member States," she added. The spokeswoman was answering a question on whether Brussels could play a coordination role on the Sea watch migrants.