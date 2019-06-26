Mercoledì 26 Giugno 2019 | 14:29

Rome
Bulgari Heritage jewels go on display at two venues

Turin
Trial asked for 26 inc Fassino over Turin Book Fair

Rome
Sea Watch migrants 'desperate' after ECHR ruling

Brussels
Sea Watch migrant relocation contacts with States - EC

Vatican City
Carpi bishop quits

Rome
Jail-break 'Ndrangheta boss 'has left Uruguay' - media

Rome
Budget adjustment bill OK may be put off - sources

Rome
Heat alert in 6 cities Thurs, 16 cities Fri

Rome
Majority motion on Yemen arms OK'd

Rome
Jail-break 'Ndrangheta boss 'has left Uruguay' - media

Rome
Soccer: Italy beat China to get into WC quarters

Machach, talento francese del Napoliè l'ultima idea intrigante del Bari

BariIn via Campione
Bari, rapina in banca: minaccia cassiere con taglierino poi scappa con l'incasso

TarantoLe aggressioni
Manduria, botte e calci all'anziano per condividere i video sui social: le azioni della baby-gang

BrindisiIl ritrovamento
Scoperta ad Ostuni: in un sottotetto spunta ordigno della II Guerra Mondiale

LecceMafie in Puglia
Scorrano, c’è l’ipotesi scioglimento per il Comune

PotenzaLa nomina
Potenza, ecco la giunta di Guarente: 4 donne in squadra

MateraGiustizia
Potenza-Matera, scoppia la guerra delle toghe

FoggiaIndagano i cc
Camion in fiamme nel Foggiano: deviazioni sulla SS16

BatIl caso
Barletta, tentano di rubare la pensione ad anziana: arrestati

Polignano, pesce scaduto: chef e staff di Grotta Palazzese si scusano

Polignano, pesce scaduto e congelato: sequestri in due ristoranti

Roma, morto il giovane foggiano rimasto infilzato in un cancello alla Sapienza

Uno squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Taranto, presi 9 di altro baby branco: strappati i denti a un disabile 53enne

Rome

Feel Europe has denied their human rights says German NGO

Rome, June 26 - The 42 migrants aboard the Sea-Watch3 rescue ship are "desperate" after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled Tuesday that Italy does not have to let them land after two weeks at sea, the German NGO tweeted Wednesday. "This morning we told them of the Court's decision to reject their appeal," said Sea-Watch. "They are desperate. "They feel abandoned. "They told us that they feel it is a denial, on Europe's part, of their human rights". The ECHR on Tuesday rejected a request presented by migrant search-and-rescue vessel Sea Watch 3 for the ECHR to implement interim measures asking Italy to allow the vessel to disembark migrants, the interior ministry said on Tuesday. But the court ordered Italy to provide necessary assistance to the migrants on board the Dutch-flagged, German NGO run migrant rescue vessel. It said it expected Italy to assist "persons on board in situations of vulnerability because of their age or state of health". Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Tuesday said the Strasbourg-based court ''has confirmed Italy's choice of order, common sense, legality and justice: ports closed to human traffickers and their accomplices''. ''Fewer departures, fewer arrivals, fewer deaths, less waste - no going back'', Salvini said. The court on Monday said it had received a request from the migrant search-and-rescue vessel which has been stuck in international waters south of Lampedusa since June 12, when it performed a rescue operation off the coast of Libya. It currently has 43 migrants aboard. There have been "contacts" with EU member states about the relocation of the 43 migrants aboard the Sea-Watch3 rescue ship whom Italy has refused to take, the European Commission said Wednesday. "Last night the Commission received a request to support in a proactive way the member States that are seeking relocation solutions for the persons on board the Sea Watch once they have disembarked," an EC spokeswoman said. "We are acting on this request and we are in touch with various member States," she added. The spokeswoman was answering a question on whether Brussels could play a coordination role on the Sea watch migrants.

