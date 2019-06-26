Sea Watch migrant relocation contacts with States - EC

Brussels, June 26 - There have been "contacts" with EU member states about the relocation of the 43 migrants aboard the Sea-Watch3 rescue ship whom Italy has refused to take, the European Commission said Wednesday. "Last night the Commission received a request to support in a proactive way the member States that are seeking relocation solutions for the persons on board the Sea watch once they have disembarked," an EC spokeswoman said. "We are acting on this request and we are in touch with various member States," she added. The spokeswoman was answering a question on whether Brussels could play a coordination role on the Sea watch migrants.