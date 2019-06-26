Mercoledì 26 Giugno 2019 | 14:29

Rome
Bulgari Heritage jewels go on display at two venues

Turin
Trial asked for 26 inc Fassino over Turin Book Fair

Rome
Sea Watch migrants 'desperate' after ECHR ruling

Brussels
Sea Watch migrant relocation contacts with States - EC

Vatican City
Carpi bishop quits

Rome
Jail-break 'Ndrangheta boss 'has left Uruguay' - media

Rome
Budget adjustment bill OK may be put off - sources

Rome
Heat alert in 6 cities Thurs, 16 cities Fri

Rome
Majority motion on Yemen arms OK'd

Rome
Jail-break 'Ndrangheta boss 'has left Uruguay' - media

Rome
Soccer: Italy beat China to get into WC quarters

Machach, talento francese del Napoliè l'ultima idea intrigante del Bari

BariIn via Campione
Bari, rapina in banca: minaccia cassiere con taglierino poi scappa con l'incasso

TarantoLe aggressioni
Manduria, botte e calci all'anziano per condividere i video sui social: le azioni della baby-gang

BrindisiIl ritrovamento
Scoperta ad Ostuni: in un sottotetto spunta ordigno della II Guerra Mondiale

LecceMafie in Puglia
Scorrano, c’è l’ipotesi scioglimento per il Comune

PotenzaLa nomina
Potenza, ecco la giunta di Guarente: 4 donne in squadra

MateraGiustizia
Potenza-Matera, scoppia la guerra delle toghe

FoggiaIndagano i cc
Camion in fiamme nel Foggiano: deviazioni sulla SS16

BatIl caso
Barletta, tentano di rubare la pensione ad anziana: arrestati

Polignano, pesce scaduto: chef e staff di Grotta Palazzese si scusano

Polignano, pesce scaduto e congelato: sequestri in due ristoranti

Roma, morto il giovane foggiano rimasto infilzato in un cancello alla Sapienza

Uno squalo di 3 metri si è spiaggiato a Ginosa Marina

Taranto, presi 9 di altro baby branco: strappati i denti a un disabile 53enne

Vatican City

Carpi bishop quits

Non-stop media pillory agst me says Msgr Francesco Cavina

Vatican City, June 26 - Pope Francis on Wednesday accepted the resignation of the bishop of Carpi near Modena, Msgr Francesco Cavina. Francis appointed Msgr Erio Castellucci, metropolitan bishop of Modena-Nonantola, to run the diocese. Cavina said his seven years in Carpi had been "marked by continuous attempts at delegitimisation as well as, more recently, telephone intercepts following complaints of supposed crimes". He said "I have always respected Justice and its operators and I will always respect them. He said "having obtained the complete shelving of my position, the media pillorying to which I was subjected did not stop". Cavina's name had appeared in reports of public-contract probes in the northern city but he was never placed under investigation.

