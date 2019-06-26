Carpi bishop quits

Vatican City, June 26 - Pope Francis on Wednesday accepted the resignation of the bishop of Carpi near Modena, Msgr Francesco Cavina. Francis appointed Msgr Erio Castellucci, metropolitan bishop of Modena-Nonantola, to run the diocese. Cavina said his seven years in Carpi had been "marked by continuous attempts at delegitimisation as well as, more recently, telephone intercepts following complaints of supposed crimes". He said "I have always respected Justice and its operators and I will always respect them. He said "having obtained the complete shelving of my position, the media pillorying to which I was subjected did not stop". Cavina's name had appeared in reports of public-contract probes in the northern city but he was never placed under investigation.