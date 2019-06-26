Heat alert in 6 cities Thurs, 16 cities Fri

Bulgari Heritage jewels go on display at two venues
Rome
26 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 26 - The health ministry has issued a heat alert for six Italian cities for Thursday and for 16 on Friday. The red alert indicates the maximum risk level for all the population, and not just the more fragile sections of the population, the ministry said. Forecasters see temperatures rising even above the record 2003 heat wave. Temperatures will hit the low 40s in the cities cited, they said.
