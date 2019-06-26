Jail-break 'Ndrangheta boss 'has left Uruguay' - media

Rome, June 26 - An 'Ndrangheta boss who broke out of a Montevideo jail two days ago has probably left Uruguay for Brazil, the online edition of Uruguayan newspaper El Observador said Wednesday citing police sources. Calabrian mafia boss Rocco Morabito broke out of the capital's central prison with three other inmates on Monday. The interior ministry is yet to comment on the newspaper report. El Observador said authorities had viewed CCTV footage of Montevideo streets and had seen Morabito and the others getting into a car that set off for Costa de Oro, east of the capital, heading for the Brazilian border. They said the footage was shot only 8-9 hours after the jail break. Morabito, 53, was awaiting extradition to Italy after being arrested in a Montevideo hotel in 2017. He had been a fugitive from Italian justice for 23 years. In March a court approved his extradition to Italy. Morabito, who has been sentenced in absentia to 30 years in jail in Italy, was in the prison's infirmary with his three accomplices. They escaped through a tunnel they dug into the roof of the building, from which they let themselves down on ropes into an adjacent farm, where they stole money from the women owner, local sources said. The boss had tried in various ways to evade extradition to Italy and had insulted the judge at a recent hearing to try to get the proceedings suspended. Uruguayan authorities have sent out an all points bulletin and have given out a phone number for anyone with useful information. Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Morabito's escape was "disconcerting and grave". "I make two vows," he said. "First, to shed full light on how he escaped, asking for immediate explanation from the government in Montevideo. "Second, we will continue to hunt Morabito, wherever he is, to bang him up in jail as he deserves".