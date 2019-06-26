Budget adjustment bill OK may be put off - sources

Majority motion on Yemen arms OK'd
Rome
26 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 26 - Cabinet approval of a bill to adjust the state finances to avert an EU infringement procedure may be put off till next week, government sources said Wednesday. Tonight's cabinet meeting may not examine the budget adjustment bill as had initially been expected, they said. A fresh cabinet meeting may be called on the issue Monday or Tuesday, they said.
