100 Camorra arrests, Secondigliano Alliance hit

Naples, June 26 - Italian police on Wednesday executed 100 arrest warrants across Italy in connection with the activities of three Naples-based Camorra mafia clans. Members of the Contini, Mallardo and Licciardi clans were hit by what police called an "imposing" operation. The so-called Secondigliano Alliance between the clans was hit, police said. A "huge" amount of assets was seized too, police said.