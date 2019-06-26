100 Camorra arrests, Secondigliano Alliance hit

Majority motion on Yemen arms OK'd
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Monopoli, polizia pizzica 2 presunti ladri in «trasferta» dal quartiere San Paolo di Bari
i più letti
Roma, morto il giovane foggiano rimasto infilzato in un cancello alla Sapienza.
La famiglia chiede esequie private
Naples
26 Giugno 2019
Naples, June 26 - Italian police on Wednesday executed 100 arrest warrants across Italy in connection with the activities of three Naples-based Camorra mafia clans. Members of the Contini, Mallardo and Licciardi clans were hit by what police called an "imposing" operation. The so-called Secondigliano Alliance between the clans was hit, police said. A "huge" amount of assets was seized too, police said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su