Rome's Repubblica metro stop reopens

Rome, June 26 - Rome's Repubblica metro stop, closed since Russian soccer fans caused an escalator accident in October, reopened on Wednesday morning. The self-styled Repubblica Stop Committee attended the 5:30 opening and celebrated with a cake with candles on it. "We thought this day would never come," said committee chair Angelo Mantini. "I'm thrilled, I could hardly believe it when I heard the news" said one of the first passengers to take the first train. The station on the A line, close to Rome's opera house, was closed on October 23 after some 20 CSKA Moscow fans, in Rome for a Champions League match against AS Roma, were involved in an accident that caused the escalator to stop. The closure has thus lasted 246 days. Technical problems had caused two other A line stations to be closed, Barberini and Spagna. But Spagna, near the Spanish Steps, was recently reopened. Barberini, near the Trevi Fountain, remains closed.