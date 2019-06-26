Workplace deaths up 4% in 2018 - INAIL

Majority motion on Yemen arms OK'd
Rome
26 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 26 - Workplace deaths in Italy rose 4% in 2018, accident insurance agency INAIL said Wednesday. There were 704 workplace deaths, it said. Deaths in the first four months of 2019, it said, were 303. This was a 5.9% rise on the same period last year, it said. INAIL President Massimo De Felice said there had been "strong oscillations" in reports this year.
