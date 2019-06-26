1 mn seized from Milan soccer ultra head

Milan, June 26 - Italian police on Wednesday seized some one million euros in assets from Luca Lucci, the AC Milan ultra head arrested for pushing drugs in May 2018. Police seized a two-storey property with garage and his part in a bar in Milan, historic meeting place for the Milan ultras. In December a number of photos of Lucci with Interior Minister Matteo Salvini sparked a row. Salvini said he did not know about the drug pushing arrest.