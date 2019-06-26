Body of drowned boy, 15, found off Abruzzo

Majority motion on Yemen arms OK'd
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Monopoli, polizia pizzica 2 presunti ladri in «trasferta» dal quartiere San Paolo di Bari
i più letti
Roma, morto il giovane foggiano rimasto infilzato in un cancello alla Sapienza.
La famiglia chiede esequie private
Teramo
26 Giugno 2019
Teramo, June 26 - The body of a 15-year-old Moroccan boy who drowned off Giulianova in Abruzzo Monday was found on Wednesday. A yachtsman found the body of Mohamed at the town's port. The body will be placed in a morgue for formal identification, sources said. Mohamed took an inflatable sunbed into the water despite a force three seas on Monday, with a friend. The friend survived.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su