2 nursery teachers suspended for mistreating kids

Rome, June 26 - Two female nursery school teachers at Fiumicino near Rome were suspended Wednesday for allegedly mistreating the children in their care. They are accused of issuing continual threats, calling the kids "idiots", and punishing them excessively, such as making them sit still in silence for long periods with their heads resting on their desks. The probe was coordinated by prosecutors from Civitavecchia. The case is the latest in a long string of such incidents in Italy.