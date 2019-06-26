Deficit/GDP ratio 4.1% Q1, slight drop - ISTAT

Man, 18, arrested for killing artist with punch
Rome
26 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 26 - Italy's budget deficit to GDP ratio was 4.1% in the first quarter of the year, ISTAT said Wednesday. This was a "slight drop" on the same period last year, the statistics agency said. ISTAT said seasonal differences meant comparisons could only be made on an annual basis. In the first quarter of last year, it said, the ratio was 4.2%. Italy's tax burden in the first quarter of the year was 38%, up 0.3 percentage points on the same period last year, ISTAT said Wednesday. It is the highest since 2015, the statistics agency said.
