Man, 18, arrested for killing artist with punch

Rome, June 26 - An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of killing an artist with a punch in a Rome street in March. Umberto Ranieri was punched in Largo Preneste and fell hitting his head hard on the ground. The arrested man was said to be of Tunisian origin. Ranieri died in hospital on March 20 after the assault in Rome on a Sunday night. Ranieri, 53, originally from Abruzzo, was punched in the face at Largo Preneste in what some suspected may have been a homophobic attack. The artist had been talking to a group of youths and one of them suddenly punched him, causing him to fall to the ground where he violently banged his head. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition.