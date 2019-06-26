Mercoledì 26 Giugno 2019 | 10:55

Rome
Man, 18, arrested for killing artist with punch

Rome
Deficit/GDP ratio 4.1% Q1, slight drop - ISTAT

Rome
2 nursery teachers suspended for mistreating kids

Rome
9 arrested inc 8 minors for Puglia man beaten to death

Rome
Soccer: Italy beat China to get into WC quarters

Taranto
Boy, 17, arrested for beating mother

Modena
Whip-round to bury murdered sex worker

Teramo
Boy, 14, missing at sea off Abruzzo

Rome
Rights court rejects Sea Watch appeal, interior ministry

Rome
Rights court rejects Sea Watch appeal, interior ministry

Rome
Court OKs ATAC rescue plan - Raggi

Machach, talento francese del Napoliè l'ultima idea intrigante del Bari

FoggiaIndagano i cc
Camion in fiamme nel Foggiano: deviazioni sulla SS16

LecceTribunale di Potenza
Lecce, torna in libertà l'ex pm Emilio Arnesano

BariEntrambi con precedenti
Monopoli, polizia pizzica 2 presunti ladri in «trasferta» dal quartiere San Paolo di Bari

TarantoL'intervista
Tiromancino gira a Taranto il video di «Vento del Sud»: «Verrei a viverci»

BrindisiNel brindisino
S.Pancrazio Sal., cc trovano auto rubata con 3 quintali di marijuana

BatIl caso
Barletta, tentano di rubare la pensione ad anziana: arrestati

MateraL'evento
I Carabinieri ricevono la cittadinanza onoraria di Matera

PotenzaNel potentino
Melfi, rubano 110 pannelli fotovoltaici: denunciati 3 cittadini del Burkina Faso

Umberto Ranieri died after suspected homophobic attack

Rome, June 26 - An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of killing an artist with a punch in a Rome street in March. Umberto Ranieri was punched in Largo Preneste and fell hitting his head hard on the ground. The arrested man was said to be of Tunisian origin. Ranieri died in hospital on March 20 after the assault in Rome on a Sunday night. Ranieri, 53, originally from Abruzzo, was punched in the face at Largo Preneste in what some suspected may have been a homophobic attack. The artist had been talking to a group of youths and one of them suddenly punched him, causing him to fall to the ground where he violently banged his head. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

