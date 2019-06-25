Martedì 25 Giugno 2019 | 18:59

Taranto
Boy, 17, arrested for beating mother

Modena
Whip-round to bury murdered sex worker

Teramo
Boy, 14, missing at sea off Abruzzo

Rome
Rights court rejects Sea Watch appeal, interior ministry

Rome
Rights court rejects Sea Watch appeal, interior ministry

Rome
Court OKs ATAC rescue plan - Raggi

Rome
Power bills up 1.9%, gas down 6.9% from July 1

Rome
Salvini scoffs at 'light TAV' idea

Genoa
Work begins on new Genoa bridge

Rome
Rome's Repubblica metro stop to reopen Wed

Rome
Rome traffic gridlock amid transport strike

CALCIO MERCATO
Machach, talento francese del Napoliè l'ultima idea intrigante del Bari

BariIl caso
Terlizzi, tenta furto durante pausa pranzo del titolare: arrestato 45enne

BrindisiL'inseguimento
Fasano, sventato furto nel negozio «Acqua&Sapone»: ladri in fuga

TarantoIl parere della Cedu
Ex Ilva, Corte di Strasburgo boccia richiesta di un nuovo giudizio

Batdalla guardia costiera
Trani, 8mila mq di rifiuti vicino alla spiaggia: area sequestrata

LecceIn salento
Tragedia a Torre Chianca: 66enne annega e muore sotto gli occhi dei bagnanti

FoggiaIeri sera
Foggia: in 3 tentano di rubare auto, passante chiama cc

PotenzaNel potentino
Melfi, rubano 110 pannelli fotovoltaici: denunciati 3 cittadini del Burkina Faso

MateraA Montescaglioso
Matera, cadde mongolfiera e morirono 2 studenti: chieste 4 condanne

Roma, morto il giovane foggiano rimasto infilzato in un cancello alla Sapienza

Polignano, pesce scaduto e congelato: sequestri in due ristoranti

Polignano, pesce scaduto: chef e staff di Grotta Palazzese si scusano

Barese fermato a Modena: portava la camera da letto sull'auto,

Mafia a Lecce, sgominato clan emergente: 30 arresti. Indagato anche un sindaco

Rome

Salvini says court 'confirms Italy's choice'

Rome, June 25 - The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has rejected a request presented by migrant search-and-rescue vessel Sea Watch 3 for the ECHR to implement interim measures asking Italy to allow the vessel to disembark migrant, the interior ministry said on Tuesday. Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Tuesday said the Strasbourg-based court ''has confirmed Italy's choice of order, common sense, legality and justice: ports closed to human traffickers and their accomplices''. ''Fewer departures, fewer arrivals, fewer deaths, less waste - no going back'', Salvini said. The court on Monday said it had received a request from the migrant search-and-rescue vessel which has been stuck in international waters south of Lampedusa since June 12, when it performed a rescue operation off the coast of Libya. It currently has 43 migrants aboard.

